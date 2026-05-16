Robert Lewandowski To Leave Barcelona At End Of Season

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski warms up before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski warms up before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES