Robert Lewandowski To Leave Barcelona At End Of Season

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski will depart Barcelona this summer after four seasons, closing a prolific spell with 119 goals in 191 appearances

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La Liga 2025-26 Robert Lewandowski To Leave Barcelona At End Of Season
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski warms up before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona confirmed Robert Lewandowski will leave the club at the end of the season

  • The Poland forward, who turns 38 in August, joined from Bayern Munich in 2022

  • He helped Barcelona win three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey during his tenure

Prolific scorer Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The Poland striker, who turns 38 in August, was widely expected to be on the move with his contract set to expire.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern on a 45 million euro ($52 million) transfer in 2022, when his new club was in serious financial trouble and still reeling from the exit of Lionel Messi. Lewandowski was seen as a key piece of its rebuilding effort.

He went on to help Barcelona win three Spanish league titles in four seasons, including this campaign, and one Copa del Rey, while scoring an impressive 119 goals in 191 appearances.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete,” Lewandowski wrote on Instagram.

Lewandowski did not say in his message what’s next for his career. He has been linked with a move to Juventus or to leagues outside Europe.

Lewandowski lost the status of being the undisputed first-choice striker for Barcelona coach Hansi Flick this season, as the former Bayern coach often preferred the speed and hustle of the younger Ferran Torres.

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Lamine Yamal, who has played on Lewandowski’s right, praised his attack partner.

“Thank you for everything, for your goals, your leadership, and for believing in me since day one,” Yamal wrote on Instagram. “I learned so much from you, on and off the pitch. You will always be a legend.”

Barcelona has two games left this season. It hosts Real Betis on Sunday and visits Valencia on May 23.

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