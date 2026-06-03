70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed After Safety Scare In Kolkata
A 70‑foot statue of Lionel Messi in Kolkata’s Lake Town was dismantled and removed on Monday, June 1, after local residents reported that it was swaying dangerously in strong winds. The Public Works Department (PWD) conducted an inspection of the statue, flagged structural instability, and the newly elected West Bengal government ordered its dismantling. The statue, which shows Messi lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, was inaugurated by the Argentine player in December during his "GOAT Tour" visit.
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