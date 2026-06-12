Wataru Endo Injury Forces World Cup Exit As Japan Star Announces Retirement

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Associated Press
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Japan suffer a major World Cup setback as captain Wataru Endo withdraws with injury and retires internationally, with Ko Itakura taking over leadership duties

Wataru Endo Injury Forces World Cup Exit As Japan Star Announces Retirement
Japan's Wataru Endo addresses fans before a training session Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Summary of this article

  • Japan captain Wataru Endo withdraws from World Cup squad with a foot injury

  • The Liverpool midfielder announces his retirement from international football

  • Ko Itakura becomes captain; Shuto Machino joins the squad as replacement

The Japan Football Association said Thursday that captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. Later the Liverpool midfielder announced his surprise retirement from international duty.

The 33-year-old Endo posted his decision on his X account in Japanese three days before his team's Group F opener against the Netherlands. The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” said Endo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February. He came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans."

National team director Masakuni Yamamoto said Ajax defender Ko Itakura has been named the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.

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