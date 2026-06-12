FIFA World Cup 2026: Haiti Forced To Change Jersey Design Before Tournament Opener - Here's Why

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Associated Press
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Haiti opens World Cup on Saturday against Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, then take on five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

Haiti National Football Team
The jersey featured blue to mirror the sea and red for the nation’s “strength and passion,” the sportswear maker said Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Haiti's design of its World Cup jersey was altered after it was deemed too political by FIFA

  • The jersey featured blue to mirror the sea and red for the nation’s “strength and passion

  • Haiti opens World Cup play on Saturday against Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Haiti has been forced to change the design of its World Cup jersey after it was deemed too political by FIFA just months after the Caribbean nation had to amend its Winter Olympic uniforms.

The jersey, by Colombian sportswear manufacturer Saeta, originally included a depiction of the final battle of the Haitian War of Independence in 1803 on its front. The image was rejected during FIFA’s approval process.

Saeta said in a statement on Wednesday that it would comply with the ban even though the design “was not intended as a political statement,” but rather as a “tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future.”

The jersey featured blue to mirror the sea and red for the nation’s “strength and passion,” the sportswear maker said. Players wore the now-banned jersey in a warmup match against Peru last week. The original design was currently marked as sold out on the SaetaUSA online shop.

Similarly, the International Olympic Committee required the removal of an image of Haitian founding father Toussaint Louverture from Haiti’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Milan Cortina Winter Games, ruling that it violated Olympic rules barring political symbolism.

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Haiti gained independence in 1804 and is widely regarded as the world’s first independent nation founded by formerly enslaved people after a successful slave revolt.

Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean, who designed the Olympic uniforms, came up with a creative solution: Painting over the figure, leaving just a horse against the background of tropical foliage. The designs were so much in demand that Jean later created a production version featuring the original Louverture image.

“Either way, Haiti has to be setting a record: Two rebukes from the highest international sports authorities in just a few months,” Jean told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Haiti opens World Cup play on Saturday against Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, then plays five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

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