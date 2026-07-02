Canada Day Triumph: Auger-Aliassime Powers Past Prizmic Into Wimbledon Third Round
Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic, Wimbledon 2026: Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime celebrated Canada Day in style by defeating Croatian talent Dino Prizmic 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The Canadian thus ended a disappointing trend at the All England Club, where he had failed to pass the second round since a quarter-final appearance in 2021. The 25-year-old from Montreal dominated behind his powerful serve, firing 15 aces and winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points while also saving both break points he faced. Despite the straight-sets scoreline, the match concluded with a breathless final rally. While the loss ends his singles campaign, the 20-year-old Prizmic will take solace knowing that he will become Croatia's new national No. 1 following the tournament, overtaking Marin Cilic. Next up, Auger-Aliassime meets American qualifier Michael Zheng, who defeated Nicolas Mejia of Colombia in four sets. See the best photos from the Auger-Aliassime vs Prizmic tennis match.
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