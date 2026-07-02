Canada Day Triumph: Auger-Aliassime Powers Past Prizmic Into Wimbledon Third Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic, Wimbledon 2026: Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime celebrated Canada Day in style by defeating Croatian talent Dino Prizmic 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The Canadian thus ended a disappointing trend at the All England Club, where he had failed to pass the second round since a quarter-final appearance in 2021. The 25-year-old from Montreal dominated behind his powerful serve, firing 15 aces and winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points while also saving both break points he faced. Despite the straight-sets scoreline, the match concluded with a breathless final rally. While the loss ends his singles campaign, the 20-year-old Prizmic will take solace knowing that he will become Croatia's new national No. 1 following the tournament, overtaking Marin Cilic. Next up, Auger-Aliassime meets American qualifier Michael Zheng, who defeated Nicolas Mejia of Colombia in four sets. See the best photos from the Auger-Aliassime vs Prizmic tennis match.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic 2026 wimbledon tennis
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime 2026 wimbledon tennis
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic 2026 wimbledon
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Dino Prizmic 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Dino Prizmic of Croatia plays a forehand against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic 2026 wimbledon
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic wimbledon tennis
Dino Prizmic of Croatia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic tennis match
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Dino Prizmic 2026
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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