Canada Day Triumph: Auger-Aliassime Powers Past Prizmic Into Wimbledon Third Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

1/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





2/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





3/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





4/8 Dino Prizmic of Croatia plays a forehand against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





5/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





6/8 Dino Prizmic of Croatia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





7/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





8/8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





