14 Children Killed After Roof Collapses at Lahore Tuition Centre Operating in Under-Construction Building

At least 14 schoolchildren were killed and 20 others injured after the roof of a private tuition centre collapsed in Lahore.
More than 30 children were attending classes.
Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed condolences, ordered medical assistance for the injured and called for accountability.
At least 14 schoolchildren were killed and 20 others injured after the roof of a private tuition centre operating from an under-construction building collapsed in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, prompting authorities to arrest the contractor and the building owner.
More than 30 children, aged between seven and 13, were attending classes at the academy in Lahore's densely populated Kahna Nau area when the roof suddenly caved in, trapping them beneath the debris.
"So far, 14 bodies of children have been recovered from the debris," Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran told reporters.
Police said 20 injured children and a female teacher were taken to hospital. The victims included seven girls and seven boys.
"A part of the building was under construction and labourers were busy at work when the roof collapsed. We have arrested the contractor," Kamran said.
Lahore Police later said the house owner had also been taken into custody as part of the initial investigation.
Lahore District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Tariq Mahmood said the building housed a private tuition centre run by a local woman.
The Edhi Foundation, which assisted in the rescue operation, said the roof of the academy, located in a residential building in the Basti Eid Gah locality, "collapsed suddenly".
"The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the morgue at General Hospital," the NGO said, adding that the injured were admitted to hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said rescue teams had completed the operation.
President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of the precious lives of innocent children is extremely heartbreaking for the entire nation; effective safety measures are indispensable to prevent such tragedies."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the deceased, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and directed authorities to provide them with "every possible medical aid".
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered police and district authorities to identify those responsible for the collapse and initiate criminal proceedings against them.
"As a mother, I can understand the pain of the parents. I have no words to express the depth of this tragedy," she said in a statement.
The provincial health department declared an emergency at Lahore General Hospital, directing senior doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to ensure immediate treatment for the injured.
According to Geo News, roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan due to poor safety standards and substandard construction practices. In July last year, 27 people were killed and 10 others injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood.
(PTI inputs)