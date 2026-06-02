Pakistan Mud House Collapse: Six Children Dead

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

A young girl was rescued alive from the debris in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, just weeks after a similar fatal collapse in Charsadda.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Mud House Collapse
The tragedy occurred on Monday in the Rahimabad area of Lower Alpuri within the Shangla district when the roof of a room suddenly caved in, trapping seven children under the debris. File Photo; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Six children were killed and one girl survived when a mud house roof collapsed in Shangla district.

  • Emergency teams cleared the rubble to recover all seven trapped children from the caved-in room.

  • The incident follows a similar housing collapse in Charsadda last month that killed three children.

Six children were killed and another was injured following the collapse of a mud house roof in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred on Monday in the Rahimabad area of Lower Alpuri within the Shangla district when the roof of a room suddenly caved in, trapping seven children under the debris, PTI reported. The incident mirrors a similar structural failure in the region just last month, highlighting the persistent danger of fragile housing during adverse conditions.

Representative image - File photo
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Following the collapse, rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately to clear the rubble and extricate the victims. Workers successfully recovered all seven children from underneath the caved-in structure, according to PTI.

Despite the swift rescue operations, six of the children succumbed to their injuries. One young girl was pulled out alive from the wreckage and was promptly shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident follows a comparable disaster last month in the Charsadda district, where three children lost their lives and a couple sustained serious injuries after the roof of their house collapsed, reported PTI.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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