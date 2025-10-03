Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

Authorities have said that the school had two storeys but more were being added without permits.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indonesia school building collapse
Representative image Photo: File photo
  The bodies of three boys were recovered on Friday from underneath the rubble of a school which collapsed in Indonesia.

  The school had collapsed on Monday with rescue workers searching for survivors.

  Authorities have said that the school had two storeys but more were being added without permits.

The bodies of three boys were recovered on Friday from underneath the rubble of a school which collapsed in Indonesia. Authorities have claimed that the death toll is expected to rise with over 50 students still unaccounted for, AP reported. 

The school had collapsed on Monday with rescue workers searching for survivors. No signs of life emerged till Thursday. The rescue workers had turned to heavy excavators equipped with jackhammers to help them progress more rapidly.

Eight students have been confirmed dead, with over 105 injured. 55 students remain unaccounted for. Many of the injured have head injuries or broken bones.

The incident occurred when the structure fell on top of the students in a prayer hall at the century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo on the eastern side of Indonesia’s Java island.

Authorities have said that the school had two storeys but more were being added without permits. Police said the old building’s foundation apparently was unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process, AP reported. 

Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said that the recovery work is set to be completed by the end of Saturday. The Agency has informed that two of the recovered bodies were found in the prayer area while one was found closer to an exit as if he had been attempting to escape.

The school has not yet commented on the matter. 

