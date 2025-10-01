Indonesia School Collapse: Rescuers Race To Save Dozens Of Students In East Java

Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo collapses during prayers; 3 dead, 91 missing, dozens injured.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indonesia school collapse al Khoziny boarding school School building collapse 2025
Rescuers search for victims after a building under construction collapsed, at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least three students dead and 91 missing after school collapse in Indonesia’s East Java.

  • Indonesian rescue teams deploy drones, detectors, and supplies to trapped students.

  • Collapse caused by unauthorised two-floor expansion at al Khoziny Islamic boarding school.

Indonesian rescue teams are working against the clock to find survivors following the collapse of a school in East Java, with at least 91 students still unaccounted for, three confirmed dead, and around 100 injured, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, where authorities said an unauthorised expansion was underway to add two additional stories to the building. Concrete slabs and debris fell onto students in the school’s prayer hall during afternoon prayers.

Representational Image - null
 Indonesia: 7 Killed In 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Sumatra

BY

According to AP, most rescues in such disasters take place within the first 24 hours, after which the likelihood of survival diminishes significantly. More than 300 personnel continue to work at the site, attempting to reach survivors trapped under the rubble.

“We are currently racing against time because it is possible that we can still save lives of those we have detected within the golden hours,” Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters. “We hope that we can complete this operation soon.”

Of the approximately 100 injured, 26 remain hospitalised, many with head injuries and broken bones, authorities said. Syafii’s agency confirmed that at least six children have been located alive beneath the debris, though rescuers face challenges due to the instability of the collapsed structure. Heavy equipment is available but has not been deployed because of fears it could trigger further collapse.

Related Content
Related Content
Mother, toddler killed, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra’s Palghar district - | Photo: PTI
Builder Arrested After Atleast 5 Dead And 9 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue After Building Collapsed In Virar

BY Outlook News Desk

Teams have been supplying trapped students with oxygen, water and food through narrow gaps. Rescuers are also using detectors and thermal drones to locate potential survivors, AP reported.

The school’s prayer hall, where the collapse occurred around 2:30 p.m., was originally two stories high. Police said the foundation of the century-old building could not support the extra floors being added without permits, causing the structure to give way during the concrete-pouring process. Most of the students in the hall were boys aged 12 to 18, from grades seven to 12, while female students were praying in another part of the building and escaped unhurt.

One Killed, 10 Injured In Homestay Wall Collapsed - Getty Image
Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, 10 Injured In Homestay Wall Collapsed Near Bageshwar Dham

BY Outlook News Desk

Authorities initially reported 38 students missing but revised the figure to 91 after reviewing attendance lists and speaking with families. “In the early stages there will inevitably be some confusion about the data,” said Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who goes by a single name, as is common in Indonesia.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: AUS-W Lock Horns Against NZ-W In Indore

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Tim Robinson Century Propels NZ To 181/6 Against AUS In Bay Oval

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Opposition ‘Devoid of Issues’, Will Blame SIR for Decades

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick