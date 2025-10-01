At least three students dead and 91 missing after school collapse in Indonesia’s East Java.
Indonesian rescue teams deploy drones, detectors, and supplies to trapped students.
Collapse caused by unauthorised two-floor expansion at al Khoziny Islamic boarding school.
Indonesian rescue teams are working against the clock to find survivors following the collapse of a school in East Java, with at least 91 students still unaccounted for, three confirmed dead, and around 100 injured, officials said.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, where authorities said an unauthorised expansion was underway to add two additional stories to the building. Concrete slabs and debris fell onto students in the school’s prayer hall during afternoon prayers.
According to AP, most rescues in such disasters take place within the first 24 hours, after which the likelihood of survival diminishes significantly. More than 300 personnel continue to work at the site, attempting to reach survivors trapped under the rubble.
“We are currently racing against time because it is possible that we can still save lives of those we have detected within the golden hours,” Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters. “We hope that we can complete this operation soon.”
Of the approximately 100 injured, 26 remain hospitalised, many with head injuries and broken bones, authorities said. Syafii’s agency confirmed that at least six children have been located alive beneath the debris, though rescuers face challenges due to the instability of the collapsed structure. Heavy equipment is available but has not been deployed because of fears it could trigger further collapse.
The school’s prayer hall, where the collapse occurred around 2:30 p.m., was originally two stories high. Police said the foundation of the century-old building could not support the extra floors being added without permits, causing the structure to give way during the concrete-pouring process. Most of the students in the hall were boys aged 12 to 18, from grades seven to 12, while female students were praying in another part of the building and escaped unhurt.
Authorities initially reported 38 students missing but revised the figure to 91 after reviewing attendance lists and speaking with families. “In the early stages there will inevitably be some confusion about the data,” said Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who goes by a single name, as is common in Indonesia.
(With inputs from AP)