Delhi School Boy Jumps Off Metro Station, Blames Teachers In Suicide Note

Following the incident, the boy’s father has filed a case in which he has accused three teachers and the school's principal of mentally harassing his son.

Outlook News Desk
Representative image
A class 10 student in Delhi died by suicide by jumping off a metro station on Tuesday after reportedly being harassed by his teachers. The 16-year-old left a suicide note where he blamed his teachers for prolonged mental harrasment. 

Following the incident, the boy’s father has filed a case in which he has accused three teachers and the school's principal of mentally harassing his son so much that he was forced to take his own life.

In his suicide note, the boy wrote, "Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu. (Sorry mummy, I broke your heart many times and I am doing it for the last time. This is how the teachers in the school are, what do I say?)," NDTV reported. 

Police said the class 10 student of a private school jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station in central Delhi at 2:34 PM. He was taken to BLK Hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

In the note, he said “Sorry bhaiya, for all the time I was rude to you.” 

"Give my organs to those in need," he wrote, adding that if any organs were still functioning after the fall, they should be donated.

His father claimed that the boy's friends had told him one of the teachers had been threatening him for the past four days that he would be thrown out of the school and a transfer certificate would be issued.

The father also claimed that a teacher had pushed him. He told PTI that they had filed complaints regarding this with the school. "His exams were due in one or two months. Twenty marks come from the school. I did not want to disturb anything," he said, adding that the family had assured the teenager that he would be admitted to a different school once the exams were over.

