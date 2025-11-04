19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

A 19-year-old Delhi University student and sister of JNUSU candidate Raj Ratan Rajoriya died by suicide in her Govindpuri flat.
Student groups allege “institutional apathy,” citing poor living conditions, lack of police sensitivity, and inadequate university support.
The case has sparked demands for better mental health services, safer student housing, and stronger accountability mechanisms within Delhi University.
A 19-year-old student of Delhi University’s Deshbandhu College, and sister of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) presidential candidate Raj Ratan Rajoriya, has died by suicide at her rented accommodation in South Delhi’s Govindpuri area.
According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday, and an inquiry has been initiated. The student, who hailed from a Dalit background, was reportedly living in a cramped sixth-floor room without proper ventilation or basic amenities. Her family and student activists have raised questions about the lack of support from university authorities.
The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) has accused both the Delhi University administration and the police of “institutional apathy,” claiming that procedures were mishandled at the scene. The group alleged that officers arrived without a medical professional and that no female personnel were present during the preliminary examination. They also stated that the deceased’s brother, Rajoriya, was asked to check her pulse himself before police declared her dead.
Student organisations pointed out that this is reportedly the sixth case of suicide linked to Deshbandhu College this year, with none officially acknowledged or investigated by the university. They argue that the repeated tragedies reflect deep-rooted neglect, particularly towards students from marginalised communities.
Rajoriya, who was due to address a student gathering as part of the JNUSU presidential campaign, postponed his event following the tragedy. Several student groups expressed solidarity and called for immediate institutional reforms, including greater mental health support and accountability from college administrations.
BAPSA and other student bodies have demanded that Delhi University strengthen its mental health infrastructure — noting that there is reportedly just one psychiatrist available for its vast student population — and increase hostel facilities to reduce dependence on unsafe private accommodations.
The police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report and further investigation is ongoing.