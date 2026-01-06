Giriraj Singh Slams JNU Slogans, Calls Campus ‘Den of Anti-Nationals’

Union minister Giriraj Singh accused the opposition of turning JNU into a hub for the “tukde-tukde gang” after controversial slogans were raised on campus.
The slogans followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
JNUSU said the slogans were ideological, not personal, while police confirmed no complaint has been filed.
Union minister Giriraj Singh attacked the opposition on Tuesday, accusing them of turning the campus into the "den" of those who wish to "break the country" in response to the divisive cries against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The contentious slogans were purportedly chanted on campus following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots plot case on Monday. On social media, a reported video of the event went viral.
"They say that they will dig the graves of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Well, Modi and Shah will dig the graves of India's enemies," Singh said.
"I believe some people have turned JNU into a hangout for the 'tukde-tukde' gang. People with distorted mindsets like Rahul Gandhi, as well as the TMC and Communists, have formed this gang. These people do not even respect the SC, and raise slogans in support of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam," he added.
Singh, the textile minister, said those having a "Pakistani mindset" will not be tolerated in the country.
"The graves of enemies have been dug before, and they will be dug again," he said.
Every year, students protest the violence that occurred on campus on January 5, 2020, according to Aditi Mishra, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union.
"All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," Mishra told PTI.
A senior Delhi Police officer said no complaint has been filed in the matter.
Meanwhile, Singh lauded the Uttarakhand government's reported proposal to ban the entry of non-Hindus into 105 ghats in Haridwar.
"Does any Hindu go to the Kaaba? Is it allowed? In Haridwar, there is a large number of Bangladeshi Muslims. Action should be taken against them," he asserted.