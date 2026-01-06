Giriraj Singh Slams JNU Slogans, Calls Campus ‘Den of Anti-Nationals’

Union minister Giriraj Singh attacked the opposition on Tuesday, accusing them of turning the campus into the "den" of those who wish to "break the country" in response to the divisive cries against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



The contentious slogans were purportedly chanted on campus following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots plot case on Monday. On social media, a reported video of the event went viral.