Mamata Banerjee Says Amit Shah’s SIR Strategy Won’t Help BJP Capture Bengal

Mamata Banerjee alleged the voter-roll revision was designed to politically destabilise West Bengal ahead of the elections.
She claimed the rushed process had triggered anxiety among voters but said Bengal would reject any attempt to “capture” the state through such tactics.
She assured that no legitimate voter would be removed from the rolls and announced help desks to assist people facing issues.
At a public rally in Malda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it a strategic move engineered by Amit Shah to weaken her government before the state heads into Assembly elections. She said the timing of the exercise — launched months before the polls — showed clear political intent.
According to Banerjee, the voter revision has caused widespread fear among residents, with many worried about the possibility of their names being struck off the voter list. She dismissed the effort as a political “ploy” and declared that the people of Bengal would not allow the state to be taken “by trickery.”
Seeking to reassure the public, she emphasised that no genuine voter would be disenfranchised. Her party, she announced, would set up help desks across West Bengal to assist anyone who finds their name missing or faces difficulties due to the revision process. Banerjee urged citizens to stay calm and not be misled by what she described as an intimidation tactic.