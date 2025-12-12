EC Releases Voter Deletion Data; Mamata Sees More Deletion Than BJP's Adhikari

The Election Commission on Friday released constituency-wise data on voter deletions following the end of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration deadline, revealing sharp disparities across West Bengal’s electoral map.
According to officials, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata recorded 44,787 deletions from the 1,61,509-strong voter list published in January 2025, nearly four times higher than the 10,599 deletions reported in Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram in Purba Medinipur.
The poll panel said deletions were categorised under standard heads, including deaths, change of residence, and duplicate entries. Bhabanipur, however, was not the constituency with the highest number of removals.
Kolkata Port, represented by state minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim, topped the list with 63,730 deletions, while Tollygunge, held by minister Aroop Biswas, saw 35,309 names removed. Among BJP-held seats, Asansol South reported 39,202 deletions and Siliguri recorded 31,181.
District-level data showed South 24 Parganas leading with 8,16,047 deletions. The district is regarded as a stronghold of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who won the last Lok Sabha election by over seven lakh votes.
Chowringhee in North Kolkata saw the highest deletions among the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies at 74,553, while Kotulpur in Bankura recorded the lowest at 5,678.
Overall, more than 58 lakh names have been removed in the first phase of the revision process. The Election Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday.