TMC Orders Door-To-Door Verification After 45,000 Voters Removed From CM's Constituency

The Trinamool Congress has launched door-to-door verification in Bhabanipur after about 45,000 voters were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The party fears eligible voters may have been wrongly excluded and has set up assistance mechanisms to help residents verify their status and file claims or objections.
Similar large-scale deletions in other Kolkata constituencies have heightened political tensions ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
The Trinamool Congress has asked its booth-level workers to carry out door-to-door verification of voters in Bhabanipur, the assembly constituency of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following a large number of deletions from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process.
According to data released by the Election Commission, nearly 45,000 names were removed from the draft voter list in Bhabanipur. The total electorate in the constituency has fallen from around 2.06 lakh to about 1.61 lakh after deletions carried out on grounds such as death, migration and voters being untraceable.
The scale of the deletions has triggered concern within the ruling party, which fears that eligible voters may have been wrongly excluded. In response, the Trinamool Congress has instructed local workers to assist residents in checking their voter status and filing claims or objections where required. The party has also planned help desks to support people with documentation and verification.
Senior party leaders said special attention would be given to pockets that have reported unusually high deletions, including several minority-dominated areas in the constituency.
Similar voter roll revisions have been reported from other assembly segments in Kolkata, including Ballygunge, Rashbehari and Kolkata Port, where large numbers of names have also been removed. The developments have added to political tensions as West Bengal moves closer to the 2026 assembly elections.