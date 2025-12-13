Mamata Banerjee Issues Apology To Lionel Messi, Orders Probe Over 'Mismanagement' At Kolkata Event

Angry fans broke barricades and clashed with police after failing to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi
Saying that she was shocked and deeply disturbed by the "mismanagement" at the Kolkata stop of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (December 13) announced the constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the incident.
Banerjee said she was on the way to the Salt Lake Stadium to attend the event, along with thousands of fans, who had assembled to catch a glimpse of the football legend.
"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said in a post on X.
"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members," she added.
Banerjee said the panel will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
"Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," she said.
Messi's brief visit to Kolkata descended into chaos as angry fans broke barricades and clashed with the police after failing to catch even a glimpse of the superstar footballer during his 22-minute appearance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the morning.
The legend was surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his lap of the ground, thus cutting off the spectators’ view from the galleries. Fans claimed that they could not get a clear sight of Messi even on the stadium’s giant screens, having waited since early morning.
Neither Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, nor former India captain Sourav Ganguly or Banerjee herself could participate in the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.
(With PTI inputs)