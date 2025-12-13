Mamata Banerjee Issues Apology To Lionel Messi, Orders Probe Over 'Mismanagement' At Kolkata Event

Smoke erupts after chairs were set on fire amid chaos during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

