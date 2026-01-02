Morocco Vs Tanzania AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head Records

Get all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 round of 16 match between Morocco and Tanzania

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Morocco Vs Tanzania AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch?
Comoros' Youssouf Zaydou in action between Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui , left, and Neil Yoni El Aynaoui during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morocco and Tanzania meet at the AFCON 2025-26 round of 16 stage

  • The Atlas Lions remained unbeaten in the Group stages

  • Check the live streaming details

An in form Moroccan unit is all set to lock horns with minnows Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 round of 16 match. The fixture will be played under lights at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.

The hosts, who lifted the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar just days before the AFCON began, are among the unbeaten teams in the competition.

Morocco's AFCON campaign on home soil kicked-off with a strong 2-0 win over Comoros through goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi, who went viral for his bicycle kick.

They were left frustrated in their 2nd group stage encounter against Mali which ended at 1-1. The Atlas Lions got back to winning ways in their Group finale against Zambia, who endured a 3-0 beating.

On the flip side, Tanzania made history at the Africa Cup of Nations by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in nearly 5 decades.

The Taifa Stars opened their campaign with a narrow 2-1 loss to Nigeria, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uganda.

Tanzania secured their round of 16 spot in dramatic fashion with another 1-1 draw against Tunisia as Feisal Salum’s equalizer ensured they progressed as one of the best 3rd placed teams.

Morocco Vs Tanzania Head-To-Head

Matches played - 8

Morocco wins - 7

Tanzania wins - 1

Morocco Vs Tanzania, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When And Where Will Morocco Vs Tanzania Be Played In AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Morocco and Tanzania will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30PM (IST) on Saturday, January 3.

Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of Morocco Vs Sudan In AFCON 2025?

Morocco Vs Sudan, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Published At:
