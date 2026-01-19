AFCON 2025: Senegal Crowned African Champions In Chaotic Final Overshadowed By Morocco Controversy

Senegal secured their second AFCON title thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike
The final was marred by VAR disputes, walkout threats, crowd unrest and a 14-minute stoppage
Brahim Diaz’s controversial penalty was saved by Edouard Mendy in stoppage time
Senegal were crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat on Sunday.
However, the match will be remembered more for its controversies, with crowd trouble, disputed refereeing calls, walkout threats, and fan nuisance dominating headlines.
The final, played at the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, descended into chaos late in regulation time. Play was halted for 14 minutes amid protests and scuffles between the two sets of players and staff, as well as attempts by fans to storm the field.
Pre-Match Tensions
Tensions were simmering between the AFCON finalists even before kickoff. The Senegalese Football Federation had publicly accused Moroccan organisers of lacking “fair play”. They alleged issues with security arrangements, team accommodation, training facilities, and difficulty in getting tickets for the visiting supporters.
Senegal were missing suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra. The defending champions suffered further setbacks when Krepin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang were injured during the warm-up, with Diatta originally set to start at right back.
Stoppage-Time Penalty Drama
The flashpoint in an already acrimonious final arrived deep into second-half stoppage time. Senegal appeared to have taken the lead when Moussa Niakhate headed home a rebound after Abdoulaye Seck’s header struck the post.
However, the goal was controversially ruled out for a foul on Achraf Hakimi during build-up. Television replays, though, showed minimal contact as Hakimi fell before the initial header, leading to protests from the Senegalese players.
Moments later, Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty for a pull by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan midfielder’s protests prompted a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who decided to award the penalty.
The decision sparked fury from the visiting contingent, with fights breaking out between Moroccan substitutes and Senegal players. Morocco head coach Walid Regragui was involved in the melee, reportedly attempting to calm tensions. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw then led his players off the pitch in protest.
Senegalese frustration was compounded by perceptions that the hosts had benefited from favourable refereeing decisions earlier in the tournament. Head coach Regragui had strongly rejected such claims.
Fan Fury Mars AFCON 2025 Final
Amid the chaos on the touchlines, the home fans continued to celebrate the penalty decision and whistled amid the chaos.
Senegalese supporters, on the other hand, jumped down among photographers and attempted to storm the field from behind one goal. At least one chair was thrown onto the pitch before police formed a cordon.
There were also physical altercations in the press box, reportedly involving Moroccan and Senegalese fans posing as journalists to gain access.
“The image we gave of African football was rather shameful,” Regragui said after the match.
Mendy, Gueye Turn Around Contest
After a 14-minute delay, Senegal returned to the pitch following intervention from senior players, including Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool winger urged his teammates to resume play, even going into the dressing room to fetch them personally.
With the final kick of normal time, Brahim attempted an audacious Panenka penalty. However, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy caught the softly chipped effort, sending the match into extra time.
Four minutes into the additional period, Senegal struck what proved to be the winner. Pape Gueye swept a powerful left-footed shot into the top right corner, silencing the packed stadium.
“We all saw what happened at the end of the match, but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything,” Gueye said after the match. “Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game.”
The stadium emptied quickly after the final whistle, with few Moroccan fans remaining to witness Senegal lift the trophy.
Unfortunately, the disorder continued even after full-time. Thiaw’s post-match press conference was cancelled after journalists shouted and argued as he approached the podium, with disputes continuing even after he left.
Painful Setback For Morocco
This victory marks Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title, following their 2021 win over Egypt via penalty shootout. Gueye’s strike was Senegal’s first goal from open play in an AFCON final, coming in their fourth appearance at this stage.
For Morocco, though, Brahim Diaz’s missed penalty denied them a chance to end a 50-year wait for continental glory. Brahim, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, was whistled by remaining home supporters as he collected his runners-up medal.
“Football sometimes is cruel, and today we lost,” Regragui said after the match. “That penalty in the last seconds could have won us the title.”
For Morocco, a co-host for the FIFA World Cup 2030, the loss is a big blow. The North African kingdom has invested heavily in football infrastructure, one of the most aggressive sporting development drives in the continent’s history.
That investment, however, has not been without controversy. In October, protests led largely by young Moroccans erupted, with claims that resources were being prioritised for football facilities while other sectors were neglected. Sunday’s loss will put more question marks for the future of the Atlas Lions.
(With AP Inputs)