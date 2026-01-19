AFCON 2025: Senegal Crowned African Champions In Chaotic Final Overshadowed By Morocco Controversy

AFCON 2025: Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat, but crowd trouble, disputed refereeing decisions, and stoppage-time drama overshadowed Pape Gueye’s title-winning goal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Morocco vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations final controversy
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, center, clashes with Senegal players after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senegal secured their second AFCON title thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike

  • The final was marred by VAR disputes, walkout threats, crowd unrest and a 14-minute stoppage

  • Brahim Diaz’s controversial penalty was saved by Edouard Mendy in stoppage time

Senegal were crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat on Sunday.

However, the match will be remembered more for its controversies, with crowd trouble, disputed refereeing calls, walkout threats, and fan nuisance dominating headlines.

The final, played at the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, descended into chaos late in regulation time. Play was halted for 14 minutes amid protests and scuffles between the two sets of players and staff, as well as attempts by fans to storm the field.

Pre-Match Tensions

Tensions were simmering between the AFCON finalists even before kickoff. The Senegalese Football Federation had publicly accused Moroccan organisers of lacking “fair play”. They alleged issues with security arrangements, team accommodation, training facilities, and difficulty in getting tickets for the visiting supporters.

Senegal were missing suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra. The defending champions suffered further setbacks when Krepin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang were injured during the warm-up, with Diatta originally set to start at right back.

Stoppage-Time Penalty Drama

The flashpoint in an already acrimonious final arrived deep into second-half stoppage time. Senegal appeared to have taken the lead when Moussa Niakhate headed home a rebound after Abdoulaye Seck’s header struck the post.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the goal was controversially ruled out for a foul on Achraf Hakimi during build-up. Television replays, though, showed minimal contact as Hakimi fell before the initial header, leading to protests from the Senegalese players.

Moments later, Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty for a pull by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan midfielder’s protests prompted a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who decided to award the penalty.

The decision sparked fury from the visiting contingent, with fights breaking out between Moroccan substitutes and Senegal players. Morocco head coach Walid Regragui was involved in the melee, reportedly attempting to calm tensions. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw then led his players off the pitch in protest.

Senegalese frustration was compounded by perceptions that the hosts had benefited from favourable refereeing decisions earlier in the tournament. Head coach Regragui had strongly rejected such claims.

Fan Fury Mars AFCON 2025 Final

Amid the chaos on the touchlines, the home fans continued to celebrate the penalty decision and whistled amid the chaos.

Senegalese supporters, on the other hand, jumped down among photographers and attempted to storm the field from behind one goal. At least one chair was thrown onto the pitch before police formed a cordon.

There were also physical altercations in the press box, reportedly involving Moroccan and Senegalese fans posing as journalists to gain access.

“The image we gave of African football was rather shameful,” Regragui said after the match.

Mendy, Gueye Turn Around Contest

After a 14-minute delay, Senegal returned to the pitch following intervention from senior players, including Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool winger urged his teammates to resume play, even going into the dressing room to fetch them personally.

With the final kick of normal time, Brahim attempted an audacious Panenka penalty. However, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy caught the softly chipped effort, sending the match into extra time.

Four minutes into the additional period, Senegal struck what proved to be the winner. Pape Gueye swept a powerful left-footed shot into the top right corner, silencing the packed stadium.

“We all saw what happened at the end of the match, but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything,” Gueye said after the match. “Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game.”

The stadium emptied quickly after the final whistle, with few Moroccan fans remaining to witness Senegal lift the trophy.

Unfortunately, the disorder continued even after full-time. Thiaw’s post-match press conference was cancelled after journalists shouted and argued as he approached the podium, with disputes continuing even after he left.

Painful Setback For Morocco

This victory marks Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title, following their 2021 win over Egypt via penalty shootout. Gueye’s strike was Senegal’s first goal from open play in an AFCON final, coming in their fourth appearance at this stage.

For Morocco, though, Brahim Diaz’s missed penalty denied them a chance to end a 50-year wait for continental glory. Brahim, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, was whistled by remaining home supporters as he collected his runners-up medal.

“Football sometimes is cruel, and today we lost,” Regragui said after the match. “That penalty in the last seconds could have won us the title.”

For Morocco, a co-host for the FIFA World Cup 2030, the loss is a big blow. The North African kingdom has invested heavily in football infrastructure, one of the most aggressive sporting development drives in the continent’s history.

That investment, however, has not been without controversy. In October, protests led largely by young Moroccans erupted, with claims that resources were being prioritised for football facilities while other sectors were neglected. Sunday’s loss will put more question marks for the future of the Atlas Lions.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan LIVE Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Polish Star Struggling Against Chinese Qualifier

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Serb Eyes Winning Start In Melbourne

  4. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Highlights, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Advances To Next Round

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Highlights, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Advances To Next Round

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK