AFCON 2025: Senegal Crowned African Champions In Chaotic Final Overshadowed By Morocco Controversy

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, center, clashes with Senegal players after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, center, clashes with Senegal players after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi