Senegal Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025 Final: Kylian Mbappe To Support Brahim Diaz Amid Backlash For Penalty Miss

Kylian Mbappe promises that he and the other Real Madrid teammates will support Brahim Diaz after the Moroccan winger's injury-time penalty miss costed Morocco AFCON 2025 title

Brahim Diaz distraught after Senegal defeat Morocco in AFCON 2025 final.
Kylian Mbappe said everyone at Real Madrid will protect Brahim Diaz following his costly penalty miss in the Africa Cup of Nations final, as the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said it would pursue legal action in the wake of Senegal's walk-off.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in extra time to lift the AFCON trophy for the second time on Sunday, with Pape Gueye proving the hero with a stunning long-range strike.

But that came after a remarkable end to regulation time, as Senegal coach Pape Thiaw urged his players to return to the dressing room and refuse to play after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

That spot-kick was not taken until the 24th added minute, after Senegal's players finally returned to the pitch, with Diaz entrusted with the chance to win the trophy for the hosts.

However, the Madrid forward sent a weak Panenka effort straight at Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal, and he was later seen in tears after being substituted in extra time. 

Speaking ahead of Madrid's Champions League fixture against Monaco, Mbappe said he would draw on his own international disappointments – most notably France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina in 2022 – to support his team-mate.

"I haven't spoken directly with him. I spoke with Achraf [Hakimi] and I've been able to find out a little about what happened. It's a difficult time for them," Mbappe said.

"I've also experienced very painful moments with the national team. There are going to be moments of anger and frustration. As players, we just have to keep working hard. 

"He was so hungry to win those trophies. For instance, I came here to Madrid to win titles, but I think we also have to consider the people involved and their feelings. 

"Right now, our focus is on trying to help him recover, supporting him, and giving him all our love."

Diaz, meanwhile, took to social media to apologise to Morocco's supporters, writing: "My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you all gave me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn't alone. 

"I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility. I apologise from the bottom of my heart. 

"It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound doesn't heal easily… but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going forward until one day I can give you all this love back and become a source of pride for my Moroccan people."

Senegal are expected to face sanctions over their walk-off, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) criticising their "unacceptable behaviour" in a statement.

And the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) intends to take things further, announcing they would complain to CAF and FIFA about the incident.

Morocco Vs Senegal Highlights, AFCON 2025: Pape Gueye Powers Teranga Lions To Title After Chaotic Finale
Morocco Vs Senegal Highlights, AFCON 2025: Pape Gueye Powers Teranga Lions To Title After Chaotic Finale

BY Minal Tomar

In a statement, the FRMF said Senegal's walk-off had "greatly affected the normal conduct of the match and the players' returns."

Social media footage from Sunday's final also showed ballboys and officials attempting to physically intervene to prevent Senegal's back-up goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf from handing a towel to Mendy, with ballboys seen throwing Mendy's equipment into the stands.

Published At:
