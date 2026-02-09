Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Seals Win After Carreras Breakthrough
Real Madrid continued their La Liga 2025-26 title charge with a convincing 2–0 win at Valencia at the Mestalla, riding key second-half strikes to keep pressure on leaders Barcelona. After a cagey first half with few clear chances, Álvaro Carreras broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a brilliant individual goal, weaving through defenders before slotting home. Valencia pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find a breakthrough, and deep into stoppage time, Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory with a close-range finish, his 23rd league goal of the season. The result saw Real stay hot on Barcelona’s heels in the title race, while Valencia remain mired near the relegation zone.
