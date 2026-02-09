Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Seals Win After Carreras Breakthrough

Real Madrid continued their La Liga 2025-26 title charge with a convincing 2–0 win at Valencia at the Mestalla, riding key second-half strikes to keep pressure on leaders Barcelona. After a cagey first half with few clear chances, Álvaro Carreras broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a brilliant individual goal, weaving through defenders before slotting home. Valencia pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find a breakthrough, and deep into stoppage time, Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory with a close-range finish, his 23rd league goal of the season. The result saw Real stay hot on Barcelona’s heels in the title race, while Valencia remain mired near the relegation zone.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with Alvaro Carreras after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Hugo Duro
Valencia's Hugo Duro, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Eray Comert
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valencia's Eray Comert challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, centre, and Valencia's Pepelu, left, challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Alvaro Carreras
Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras, left, celebrates with Dean Huijsen, centre and Kylian Mbappe after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Alvaro Carreras
Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, and Valencia's Arnaut Danjuma challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Lucas Beltran
Valencia's Lucas Beltran, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
Valencia vs Real Madrid Spanish la liga soccer match-Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia
