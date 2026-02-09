Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Seals Win After Carreras Breakthrough

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with Alvaro Carreras after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia

1/9 Valencia's Hugo Duro, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





2/9 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





3/9 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valencia's Eray Comert challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





4/9 Real Madrid's Arda Guler, centre, and Valencia's Pepelu, left, challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





5/9 Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras, left, celebrates with Dean Huijsen, centre and Kylian Mbappe after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





6/9 Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





7/9 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, and Valencia's Arnaut Danjuma challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





8/9 Valencia's Lucas Beltran, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





9/9 Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia





