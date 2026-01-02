Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head Records

Senegal and Sudan meet at the AFCON 2025-26 round of 16 stage
The Teranga Lions remained unbeaten in the Group stages
Check the live streaming details
Sadio Mane's Senegal are all set to lock horns with Sudan in their round of 16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. The RO16 encounter will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier.
The Senegalese unit are currently unbeaten in the on-going AFCON edition. Senegal's campaign kicked-off with a commanding 3-0 win over Botswana, thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson and an injury time goal by Cherif Ndiaye.
Senegal followed it up with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Star striker Sadio Mane netted his first goal of the tournament in that fixture.
In their Group D finale, the Teranga Lions blanked Benin 3-0 and kept their 100% win record intact.
In the round of 16, they will be challenged by a Sudanese side which claimed only one victory in 3 group stage outings. They were thrashed by tournament favourites Algeria 3-0 on the opening day before beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on matchday 2.
In their group concluder, the Falcons of Jediane endured a shocking 2-0 loss to the hands of Burkina Faso.
Senegal Vs Sudan Head-To-Head
Matches played - 7
Senegal wins - 4
Sudan wins - 0
Draws - 3
Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When And Where Will Senegal Vs Sudan Be Played In AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Senegal and Sudan will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30PM (IST) on Saturday, January 3.
Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of Senegal Vs Sudan In AFCON 2025?
The Senegal Vs Sudan, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.