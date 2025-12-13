GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi In Kolkata Amidst Fanfare On Streets

Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025. The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into a frenzy. Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite star. Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security. A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with TMC MLA Sujit Bose virtually unveils his 70-feet statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Lionel Messi In Kolkata
A person waves a tricolour near the newly unveiled 70-feet statue of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
GOAT India Tour 2025
Fans cheer during the unveiling of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 70-feet statue, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Lionel Messi Unveils 70 Feet Statue In Kolkata
People gather near the newly unveiled 70-feet statue of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Lionel Messis GOAT Tour In Kolkata
A partially covered 70-feet statue of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, in Kolkata. Messi is scheduled to virtually unveil the statue as part of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
70-Feet Statue Of Argentine Footballer Lionel Messi
A fan poses for pictures during the unveiling of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 70-feet statue, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Of India
A fan holds a poster during an event as part of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Lionel Messis GOAT Tour In Kolkata
Artistes perform during an event as part of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Lionel Messi In Kolkata
Fans cheer during an event as part of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Lionel Messi Unveils 70 Feet Statue In Kolkata, GOAT India tour
A fan of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) to attend an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
