Here is all you need to know about match 10 of SA20 2026 between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs
David Miller (right) is leading Paarl Royals in SA20. Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Paarl Royals beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets in previous game

  • MI Cape Town seeking their first win of SA20 2026

  • Royals won the toss and elected to bat first

Paarl Royals meet MI Cape Town in match 10 of SA20 2026 at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday (January 2). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.

Royals skipper David Miller, fresh from leading his team to a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, is looking forward to the derby. “I don't think it gets bigger than that (facing MI Cape Town in the Cape derby),” Miller said.

“I mean, I suppose every game here is huge. In the SA20, there's no room to make a mistake. But obviously back here, it's a good derby. So, we've got the 2nd and the 4th against them, and hopefully we give them a good one.”

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson has called on his players to be a lot more clinical as the defending champions go hunting for their first win of the competition to get their campaign back on track.

“We've just got to sharpen up more mentally and up our execution rate in all facets,” Peterson said. “We've all got to look at ourselves at the end of the day. That's what you do when you're a team. I think it's not only pointing fingers at one department.

“I think we've all got to look at each other within the group and see how we can turn it around quickly. We've only played two games. We still have another seven left.

“We've shown that the guys in the dressing room have won this competition before and have experienced pain. It's just a different journey this year.”

Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Toss Update

Paarl Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against MI Cape Town.

Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

MI Cape Town:  Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Jacques Snyman, Tom Moores, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt

Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Squads

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Keagan Lion Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Vishen Halambage, Dan Lawrence, Sikandar Raza, Hardus Viljoen, Gudakesh Motie, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Eshan Malinga, Thomas Rew

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism