Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Paarl Royals beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets in previous game
MI Cape Town seeking their first win of SA20 2026
Royals won the toss and elected to bat first
Paarl Royals meet MI Cape Town in match 10 of SA20 2026 at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday (January 2). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.
Royals skipper David Miller, fresh from leading his team to a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, is looking forward to the derby. “I don't think it gets bigger than that (facing MI Cape Town in the Cape derby),” Miller said.
“I mean, I suppose every game here is huge. In the SA20, there's no room to make a mistake. But obviously back here, it's a good derby. So, we've got the 2nd and the 4th against them, and hopefully we give them a good one.”
Meanwhile, MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson has called on his players to be a lot more clinical as the defending champions go hunting for their first win of the competition to get their campaign back on track.
“We've just got to sharpen up more mentally and up our execution rate in all facets,” Peterson said. “We've all got to look at ourselves at the end of the day. That's what you do when you're a team. I think it's not only pointing fingers at one department.
“I think we've all got to look at each other within the group and see how we can turn it around quickly. We've only played two games. We still have another seven left.
“We've shown that the guys in the dressing room have won this competition before and have experienced pain. It's just a different journey this year.”
Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Jacques Snyman, Tom Moores, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt
Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Squads
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Keagan Lion Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Vishen Halambage, Dan Lawrence, Sikandar Raza, Hardus Viljoen, Gudakesh Motie, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Eshan Malinga, Thomas Rew
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan