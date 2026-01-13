Paarl Royals Vs Durban's Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 23 of SA20 2026 between Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs Durbans Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Captains Aiden Markram (left) and David Miller at the toss for the SA20 2026 match between Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants. Photo: SA20
  • Paarl Royals stand fourth in SA20 points table, having played fewer games

  • Durban's Super Giants lie fifth, desperate for win

  • Royals won the toss and opted to field first

Paarl Royals host Durban's Super Giants in match 23 of SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl on Tuesday (January 13). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The Royals (15 points) and Super Giants (14 points) lie fourth and fifth respectively in the six-team standings, and are both in contention for the playoffs. While the Royals have played fewer matches than other teams, the Super Giants desperately need a win tonight to keep their hopes alive realistically.

Paarl Royals Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20: Toss Update

Paarl Royals won the toss and opted to field first against Durban's Super Giants.

Paarl Royals Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Keagan Lion Cachet, Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Noor Ahmad

Paarl Royals Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Paarl Royals Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20: Squads

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Gudakesh Motie, Kyle Verreynne, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Nqabayomzi Peter, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Rew

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (c), Marques Ackerman, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, David Wiese, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege

