Durban Super Giants Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants Vs Paarl Royals Cape Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Know all about the Match 27, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durbans Super Giants vs Paarl Royals
Aiden Markram goes up against David Miller in this SA20 clash. Photo: X/paarlroyals
Durban Super Giants go up against Paarl Royals in Match 27 of the SA20 2026 at Kingsmead, Durban on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Speaking of the play-off berth, the Royals are top of the table and have qualified. A win today will ensure a top-two finish for the side. 

As for the DSG side, they would look to close out the league stage with a win. Even if they win with a bonus point, DSG will have to rely on other results going their way if they are to stay in contention for the final playoffs spot.

Durban Super Giants Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Toss Update

Paarl Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Durban Super Giants Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals (Playing XI): Kyle Verreynne(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller(c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Waqar Salamkheil, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman

Durbans Super Giants (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram(c), Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, Gerald Coetzee, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka

Durban Super Giants Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Live Streaming

The SA20 2026 matches, including DSG vs PR, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Published At:
Tags

