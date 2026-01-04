Pretoria Capitals Vs Durban’s Super Giants: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 12 – Check Result

SA20 2026 Match 12 between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants abandoned due to rain
Match officials reduced the game to 16 overs per side, but rain returned immediately after toss
Both teams shared points, leaving Durban’s Super Giants fourth and Pretoria Capitals fifth
Match 12 of the SA20 2026 between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants ended in frustration at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with persistent rain forcing an abandonment without a single ball being bowled on Saturday.
This was the second rain-hit abandonment of the day after the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match, denying a sell-out crowd any on-field action.
Brief Toss Window Before Weather Takes Control
Hope briefly resurfaced when captains Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram walked out at 6:50 PM local time for the toss, with match officials having reduced the contest to 16 overs per side. Maharaj won the toss and opted to bowl first.
However, rain returned almost immediately. With conditions failing to improve, officials were left with no option but to abandon the fixture.
Points Shared, Table Positions Unchanged
As per tournament regulations, both teams were awarded two points each, with Durban’s Super Giants remaining fourth on the SA20 2026 points table and Pretoria Capitals staying fifth.
The Capitals will now turn their focus to their next home fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Monday, January 5, hoping for clearer skies.
Durban’s Super Giants, meanwhile, will take the field soon as the two sides are set to meet again in the reverse fixture in Durban on Wednesday, January 7