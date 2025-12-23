Leo Messi-Kolkata Fiasco: From Social Media Backlash To Pre-Poll Flashpoint

Following the 'embarrassment', Lionel Messi has become the centrepiece of political exchanges in the lead up to the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled in a few months.

Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aftermath of Messis GOAT Tour Kolkata Visit at Salt Lake Stadium
Aftermath of Messi's GOAT Tour Kolkata Visit at Salt Lake Stadium Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Calcutta High Court refused to interfere in a probe being conducted by a special investigation team over the Kolkata Messi visit episode.

  •  Following immense backlash, Aroop Biswas, sports minister and Mamata confidant resigned.

  • The political scuffle surrounding the event, and how it has become the talking-point in the exchanges leading up to the assembly elections has been highlighted.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court refused to interfere in a probe being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) over the chaos that unfurled during Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake stadium visit in Kolkata. The court observed that no material that had been presented to demonstrate that the inquiry had been “vitiated or polluted”, and thus it was not inclined to stay or transfer the probe at this juncture.

 The three public interest litigations (PILs) before the bench had sought a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a refund of ticket prices for spectators. The state has also clarified that refund of ticket prices was not under their purview unless the court asked for the same. 

 Numerous people have expressed their disappointment at the statement on social media, asking for immediate refund while criticising the attempts at downplaying the impact. 

Following Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata on December 13, which was marred by unrest and violence at the Salt Lake Stadium, the fiasco has become a mainstay of political conversations in the lead up to the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to take place early next year.

Related Content
Related Content
Irate fans invading the pitch at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025. - Sushruta Bhattacharjee/Outlook
Messi Tribute Turns Messy: GOAT India Tour 2025 Kicks Off With Chaotic Kolkata Leg - VIDEO

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Messi, who kicked off his GOAT Tour in the city, left 20 mins into the programme which was slated for one and a half hours, leaving fans in the 85000 capacity stadium furious. Fans, who had paid almost 10k for tickets, complained of not even being able to catch a glimpse of Messi who was swarmed by people on ground. The presence of numerous celebrities, relatives of politicians and people in influential circles around Messi has raised numerous questions surrounding ‘VIP-culture’ in West Bengal and the political influence that was exacted on the event and the organiser.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on her way to the stadium when the events transpired, immediately took to X to express her shock, apologising to Messi and the fans and announcing an “enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

 Satadru Dutta, a self-styled sports entrepreneur and primary organiser of the GOAT tour, was arrested immediately following the event which saw fans pelting bottles and broken chairs onto the field and clashing violently with the security forces.

Smoke erupts after chairs were set on fire amid chaos during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Issues Apology To Lionel Messi, Orders Probe Over 'Mismanagement' At Kolkata Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PTI reported that a source in the SIT, which has been formed to probe the matter, revealed that Satadru has told the investigators that Messi was 'unhappy being touched or hugged and that concern had been conveyed in advance by the foreign security officials responsible for the footballer’s protection'. Despite repeated announcements and reminders, the ground was not cleared.

Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, who was seen hugging and holding Messi by the waist. Opposition leaders and people took to social media to criticise Biswas, accusing him of channeling his influence to share limelight and keep people on the field.

Dutta also told investigators that he had initially made arrangements for around 150 ground-access passes for those who would be on the field with Messi when he entered the Salt Lake Stadium. The number of such passes had to be tripled in the last minute owing to pressure from influential personalities, he added. Dutta's connection with major political names across the spectrum, and his assets have also been brought under the scanner.

Following the event, numerous commentators pointed at the political scuffle surrounding the event, and how it has become the talking-point in the exchanges leading up to the assembly elections.

The BJP has been relentless in its attack against the TMC government. Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the BJP in Waste Bengal, wasted no time in pointing fingers at the government, holding them accountable for the 'embarrassment'.  “While Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, and their bootlicking entourage of 100+ VIP vultures swarmed Messi like leeches on a bloodbath, the real fans? Stuck in galleries, staring at a measly 5-7 minutes on a giant screen! No direct view, just betrayal,” Adhikari said on an X post, also calling for the arrest of ministers Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was recently in Bengal to sound the bugle for the upcoming elections also slammed the incident. “The people of West Bengal have endured a lot in recent years…A football-loving state like West Bengal was shamed courtesy the TMC. The recent incident has broken the hearts of so many football-loving youth," he wrote on X.

 Adhikari, at a press conference, had also accused TMC of forcefully using Messi for election propaganda. “They treated Messi as their personal property. Just months before elections, they tried to misuse people’s emotional attachment to football. We are ashamed,” he said. 

 Following immense backlash, Biswas, a prominent face within the TMC fold, resigned from the designation of the sports minister to facilitate a fair investigation into the mismanagement. Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the party, hit back at BJP saying, “Here, the chief minister apologised immediately and corrective steps were initiated. Even then, questions are being raised," also referring to the BJP-led government's failure to tackle incidents such as the Kumbh stampede and the New Delhi railway station stampede.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Messi Uncomfortable With Crowd Contact At Kolkata Event, Organiser Tells SIT

BY Outlook News Desk

Commenting on the political impact of the incident, Dr Ambar Ghosh, political commentator and Non-resident Fellow, European Partnership for Democracy, Brussels says, “The fiasco angered the urban youth and there is also a degree of embarrassment that has been brought upon the state. That certainly gives some negative connotation to the regime as well.

Critics have also highlighted the TMC government’s endorsement of the ‘VIP-culture’ and circles of influence that overlap across the party’s ranks. “That is definitely a kind of a crisis that the TMC was kind of confronting with. But at the same time, the magnitude of the event was not very normal. Mamata Banerjee went into damage control mode. This led to immediate arrest of the organizer, resignation of one of her closest aides, because there was an understanding within the political camp that this is not an everyday crisis,” Ghosh noted.

 The political repartee has been consistently terse, with both camps realizing the impact of the incident. “Also, Mamata's responsiveness and immediate apology is trying to amplify this point that, yes, there was a glitch, there was a fault, and there was an answer- carefully pressing on the fact that the state government was not directly involved in it,” says Ghosh.

Talking of the potency of the issue to impact electorally, he adds that it is to be seen if the general feeling of disdain and despondency is going to dissipate over time in the next few months. “We need to see if this becomes a major political plank for the opposition, and they continue to use it as ammunition against the ruling regime. Elections are still a few months away.”

However, Ghosh says the optics of Biswas’s resignation and Mamata’s apology to Messi are important just months before the assembly elections. “Previously, in other major crises which unfolded in Bengal in the last few years including RG Kar, resignations of government functionaries was something that Mamata was not keen on. But in this case she was quite prompt in doing this. She apologised immediately, accepted the resignation, retained the portfolio to herself and tried creating an impression of a responsive, accountable government. The investigation, arrest and resignation would impact public opinion at this very crucial point in the run-up to the elections.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Win Coin Toss, Elect To Bowl First

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. Jharkhand CM Hemant Inaugurates Free JEE, NEET Coaching Institute For Tribal Students

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. India And New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Talks

  5. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser