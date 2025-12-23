Leo Messi-Kolkata Fiasco: From Social Media Backlash To Pre-Poll Flashpoint

Messi, who kicked off his GOAT Tour in the city, left 20 mins into the programme which was slated for one and a half hours, leaving fans in the 85000 capacity stadium furious. Fans, who had paid almost 10k for tickets, complained of not even being able to catch a glimpse of Messi who was swarmed by people on ground. The presence of numerous celebrities, relatives of politicians and people in influential circles around Messi has raised numerous questions surrounding ‘VIP-culture’ in West Bengal and the political influence that was exacted on the event and the organiser.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on her way to the stadium when the events transpired, immediately took to X to express her shock, apologising to Messi and the fans and announcing an “enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”