Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Heat take on the Stars in Match 20 of BBL 2025-26
Melbourne Stars are so far undefeated in the tournament
Heat have won just two games out of the five played
Hosts Brisbane Heat take on the Melbourne Stars in match 20 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26 at The Gabba, on Friday, January 2, 2026. Get toss update and live streaming info here.
Melbourne Stars lead the BBL 2025-26 points table with 8 points and enter the new year as the only undefeated side in the competition. As for the Heat, they have played five but won only two games so far and will look to start off Year 2026 with a victory.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to field.
Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper(w), Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.