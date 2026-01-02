Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the game - live streaming, toss update, and playing XIs for match 20 on Friday, January 2 at The Gabba, Brisbane

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat take on the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba. Photo: BBL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Heat take on the Stars in Match 20 of BBL 2025-26

  • Melbourne Stars are so far undefeated in the tournament

  • Heat have won just two games out of the five played

Hosts Brisbane Heat take on the Melbourne Stars in match 20 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26 at The Gabba, on Friday, January 2, 2026. Get toss update and live streaming info here.

Melbourne Stars lead the BBL 2025-26 points table with 8 points and enter the new year as the only undefeated side in the competition. As for the Heat, they have played five but won only two games so far and will look to start off Year 2026 with a victory.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to field.

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper(w), Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Published At:
