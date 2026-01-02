Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

Kingdom 2 shelved

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 had a cliffhanger ending, which gave us hope that the makers will come up with a sequel. However, in an interview with Idlebrain, Naga Vamsi said, "Yeah, there is no Kingdom 2." When he was asked about making Kingdom as a one-part film initially, the producer said, "There is no point in talking about it, other than hurting Gowtam."