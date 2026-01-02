Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is cancelled. It has been confirmed by producer Naga Vamsi.

Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 shelved Photo: X
  • Telugu film Kingdom 2 has been officially shelved.

  • Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda's film has been cancelled.

  • Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom was released worldwide in theatres on July 31, 2025, and received mixed reviews, mostly negative.

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom won't have Part 2. Yes, the second instalment has been shelved. Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed it. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom was released worldwide in theatres on July 31, 2025, and received mixed reviews, mostly negative. Though Deverakonda was praised for his performance, the weak script and plot led the film to be a huge disaster at the worldwide box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, the film earned only Rs 82.5 crore.

Kingdom makers issue statement on alleged misrepresentation of Sri Lankan Tamils - X
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Makers Deny Disrespecting Sri Lankan Tamils: Story Is Completely Fictional

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kingdom 2 shelved

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 had a cliffhanger ending, which gave us hope that the makers will come up with a sequel. However, in an interview with Idlebrain, Naga Vamsi said, "Yeah, there is no Kingdom 2." When he was asked about making Kingdom as a one-part film initially, the producer said, "There is no point in talking about it, other than hurting Gowtam."

Vamsi also confirmed that they are working on another film with Gowtam. "But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different film now. After that we will do a film," he said.

About Kingdom

Deverakonda played the role of Surya Suri, a police constable-turned-spy, who is on a mission to rescue his brother, a smuggler, in Sri Lanka. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas backed the film.

It also starred Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Ayyappa P Sharma.

Kingdom lands in controversy for allegedly misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils - Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kingdom Sparks Controversy; Faces Protests And Calls For Ban Over ‘Anti-Tamil’ Portrayal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects

Next up for Deverakonda is Rowdy Janardhana, an intense action drama, which is scheduled for theatrical release in December 2026. The first look of the actor from the film was unveiled recently, showing him in a ferocious and savage avatar. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The release date of Rowdy Janardhana is yet to be announced.

