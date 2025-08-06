Fans celebrated Vijay Deverakonda's comeback to the big screen with the Telugu film Kingdom, which hit theatres on July 31 in multiple languages. In less than a week, the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed action thriller landed in controversy for allegedly showing the Sri Lankan Tamils in a poor light. There have been protests and calls for a ban on the film in Tamil Nadu, by pro-Tamil leaders who condemned the alleged portrayal of Eelam Tamils as criminals. Videos and pics have gone viral on social media, where supporters of Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) are seen tearing posters of the film outside theatres in many places of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Trichy.