Drishyam 3 Producer On Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From The Film: Have Already Sent Him Legal Notice

“We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand,” he said.