Drishyam 3 Producer On Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From The Film: Have Already Sent Him Legal Notice

Akshaye Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3 due to disagreement over remuneration.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akshaye Khanna Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 producer on Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Ajay Devgn starrer Photo: X
  • Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said that Akshaye Khanna formally signed the film, and his fee was finalised after multiple rounds of negotiation.

  • As per reports, Khanna decided to revise his fee to Rs 21 crore following the success of Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

  • Pathak has already sent a legal notice to Akshaye.

Drishyam franchise is back with its third instalment, with more twists and turns and a gripping narrative. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 3 was officially announced with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. Following the announcement, reports started doing the rounds that Akshaye Khanna, who played a cop in the second instalment, won't be part of the upcoming film. Amidst this, a new report has claimed that Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has finally broken his silence on Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 release date announced
Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam 3 Announced; To Release In October 2026 On THIS Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Akshaye Khanna's exit

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kumar Mangat Pathak said that Akshaye formally signed the film and his fee was finalised after multiple rounds of negotiation.

“We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand,” he said.

Pathak further added that “the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him.”

But Khanna informed them that he “doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”

Paresh Rawal on turning down arole in Drishyam 3
Paresh Rawal Reveals Turning Down A Role In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kumar on Akshaye's career

The producer said Akshaye got recognition from Section 375 (2019) and then Drishyam 2 (2022), and started receiving big offers after that. Before that, he was sitting at home for 3-4 years, according to Kumar.

"Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar," he said.

Kumar addresses the financial losses

The producer revealed he incurred losses due to Akshaye's behaviour. "I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it," he added.

"I was shocked. Drishyam 3 begins where Drishyam 2 ended. How can his character suddenly get hair? Is there any technology in the world that can grow hair within minutes?", Pathak said further.

Pathak is happy that Jaideep has replaced Akshaye in Drishyam 3. According to the producer, they have got a better actor and person than Akshaye.

Jeethu Joseph on Drishyam 3
Jeethu Joseph Reveals Why Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Won't Go On Floors First

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Akshaye Khanna left Drishyam 3

NDTV reported that the Dhurandhar actor walked out of Drishyam 3 due to disagreement over remuneration.

A new report claimed that Khanna decided to revise his fee to Rs 21 crore following the success of Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “The makers of Drishyam 3 were taken aback. They tried to reason with him that if he's paid a bomb, the film would go over-budget. But Akshaye Khanna felt that he was justified in his demand. He knew that his presence now significantly enhanced the excitement for a film.”

Published At:
Tags

