Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna returned from their trip abroad and were on their way home in Juhu when the accident occurred.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar car accident Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar/Instant Bollywood
  • Akshay Kumar's security vehicle met with an accident in Mumbai on Monday.

  • Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna returned from their trip abroad and were on their way home in Juhu when the accident occurred.

  • Authorities reached the spot shortly after the accident. There were no casualties reported.

Akshay Kumar's convoy vehicle was hit by an auto rickshaw on Monday (January 19) night in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, returned to Mumbai from a trip abroad and were on their way home when they met with a freak accident. Reportedly, an auto rickshaw, hit by a speeding Mercedes, crashed into Akshay's security entourage vehicle. Authorities arrived at the spot shortly after the accident. There were no casualties reported. The actor and his wife are also safe and unhurt.

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 25th wedding anniversary - Instagram/Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar Celebrates '25 Years Of Madness' With Twinkle Khanna As He Shares A Playful Video Of His Wife

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar security vehicle accident

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accident happened near the Silver Beach cafe in Mumbai’s Juhu. Everyone, including the auto driver and passenger, is safe. The residents saw Akshay coming out of his SUV and helped the auto driver and passenger. Sources informed the portal that near the venue of the accident, Art of Living’s founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, was present to attend an event. So, there was a large number of people, including the media.

The auto rickshaw has been damaged, as per the pics and videos that have gone viral. Akshay and his staff came out of the car after being hit, picked up the auto and pulled out the driver and the passenger. “It was scary to see the accident but thankfully everyone is safe,” an eyewitness informed.

Neither Akshay Kumar nor his team has issued a statement on the accident.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla release date out - IMDb
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy Locks Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the professional front, Akshay has reunited with Priyadarshan for the upcoming film Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sayami Kher. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it will arrive in theatres on May 15, 2026. He also has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

