Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

Akshay Kumar's convoy vehicle was hit by an auto rickshaw on Monday (January 19) night in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, returned to Mumbai from a trip abroad and were on their way home when they met with a freak accident. Reportedly, an auto rickshaw, hit by a speeding Mercedes, crashed into Akshay's security entourage vehicle. Authorities arrived at the spot shortly after the accident. There were no casualties reported. The actor and his wife are also safe and unhurt.