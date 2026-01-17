Akshay Kumar Celebrates '25 Years Of Madness' With Twinkle Khanna As He Shares A Playful Video Of His Wife

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are ringing in their 25th wedding anniversary.
To mark the special occasion, Akshay shared a cute dance video of his wife showing her carefree nature.
He also reflected on their journey and praised his wife's sense of humour.
Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna clocked their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday (January 17). They tied the knot in 2001 and have two children - son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born to the couple in 2012.
To mark the special milestone, Akshay wished his author wife with a heartwarming post. He shared a fun video, capturing Twinkle's candid and carefree nature and her energy. In the note, he also wrote about their bond and Twinkle's great sense of humour.
Akshay Kumar's wedding anniversary post for Twinkle Khanna
In his anniversary post, Akshay revealed that when they got married in 2001, his mother-in-law (Dimple Kapadia) had told him to "get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations".
“25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead,” he added with a laughter emoji.
"From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina," Akshay concluded his post, calling their journey of over two decades, "madness that we both love."
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay, while heaping praise on Twinkle, said, "Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check."