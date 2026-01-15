BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

Maharashtra Municipal Election: The voting for 29 municipal corporations is currently underway. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai are between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the alliance led by reunited Thackeray cousins (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray). Several actors and veteran filmmakers turned up at polling booths across Mumbai to exercise their right to vote in the Maharashtra BMC elections.