BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

BMC Polls 2026: Akshay Kumar, Gulzar, Hema Malini, Salim Khan, Aamir Khan and Suniel Shetty, among others, turned up to cast votes.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Celebs cast votes at BMC polls
BMC Polls 2026: Celebs arrive to cast votes Photo: Viral Bhayani
Summary
  • The Maharashtra civic body elections started on January 15 and are currently underway.

  • Several Bollywood stars and their families arrived at polling booths to cast their votes.

  • Akshay Kumar, Gulzar, Hema Malini, Salim Khan, Aamir Khan and Suniel Shetty, among others, turned up to cast votes.

Maharashtra Municipal Election: The voting for 29 municipal corporations is currently underway. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai are between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the alliance led by reunited Thackeray cousins (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray). Several actors and veteran filmmakers turned up at polling booths across Mumbai to exercise their right to vote in the Maharashtra BMC elections.

Bollywood stars cast votes at BMC polls

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were among the earliest voters. Sanya Malhotra, John Abraham, Hema Malini, Tamannaah Bhatia, Salim Khan, Gulzar, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Aamir Khan and his family were spotted arriving at the polling booths.

What celebs said at BMC polls

Akshay Kumar, while speaking to the media, said, "This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote."

"I think it gives us a sense of control and power over the narrative. I am voting out of habit and hope," said Twinkle.

After casting his vote, Suniel Shetty said that citizens must support BMC instead of only criticising. He called it “one of the most important elections,” and requested people to come out and vote for the improvement of Mumbai.

Aamir Khan also arrived to cast vote for his representative at a polling booth in Mumbai. He was in an all-black outfit and greeted everyone with a warm smile.

Hema Malini, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia and others showed their inked fingers after voting.

The counting of votes for the BMC elections will start at 10 am on Friday (January 16), civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Gagrani told the media that due to the short gap between polling and counting, the counting of votes for all civic wards will start at 10 am tomorrow.

"It may take an hour longer than usual," Gagrani said.

Published At:
