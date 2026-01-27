Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle Goes Big With Massive Cast And Ahmed Khan At Helm

Akshay Kumar leads Welcome To The Jungle with a massive ensemble.
Ahmed Khan directs action-heavy comedy in the Welcome universe.
Welcome To The Jungle release date officially locked.
The Welcome To The Jungle Bollywood film is finally moving firmly into the spotlight. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the latest instalment in the long-running comedy franchise brings together a sprawling cast and positions itself as a larger, louder expansion of the Welcome universe. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film went on floors in late 2023 and has since been in active production.
Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle takes shape
The makers recently shared a behind-the-scenes image featuring the full team, signalling that the project is back on track after a stop-start journey. The update immediately drew attention, given the scale of the cast and the franchise’s enduring popularity.
Welcome To The Jungle ensemble cast and scale
One of the biggest talking points around Welcome To The Jungle is its multi-starrer lineup. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The cast list extends even further, with over 30 actors including Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda and Farida Jalal, among others.
According to the makers, the film blends slapstick humour with “high-octane action”, aiming to balance nostalgia with scale-driven spectacle. It is presented by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.
Welcome franchise and production journey
The original Welcome released in 2007 and became a box-office success, followed by a sequel in 2015. While Welcome To The Jungle does not continue the earlier storylines, it exists within the broader franchise world. The film’s production reportedly faced delays last year, including temporary halts that affected scheduling for its extensive cast. With filming now stabilised, the project appears set for a smooth run towards release.
The makers have confirmed that Welcome To The Jungle will hit theatres on June 26 2026.