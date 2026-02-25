Ismail Darbar Counters AR Rahman’s Bollywood Communal Comment: 'No Muslim Like Dilip Kumar Would Have Become A Star'

Ismail Darbar dismissed AR Rahman’s claim of communal bias.
He cited Dilip Kumar’s stardom as proof of inclusivity.
Rahman’s remarks on fewer opportunities sparked industry debate.
Ismail Darbar's reaction to AR Rahman's communal remark has reignited debate within the Hindi film industry. After Rahman recently suggested he has been receiving fewer opportunities in Bollywood and hinted at a possible communal shift, fellow composer Ismail Darbar publicly disagreed with his assessment.
Rahman, speaking to BBC Asian Network earlier this year, said a power shift in the industry may have led to creative voices losing ground. He added that he had heard suggestions of a communal undertone, though not directly. His comments triggered a broader discussion about Bollywood's communal bias, dividing opinion across the industry.
Ismail Darbar rejects communal bias claim
In a conversation with journalist Subhojit Ghosh on YouTube, Darbar pushed back firmly. He argued that if the industry were truly communal, Muslim artists would never have risen to stardom in Hindi cinema. Citing Dilip Kumar, born Muhammad Yusuf Khan, he said the legendary actor’s success itself counters the argument.
“If the industry were really communal, no Muslim would have ever become a star here. There would have been no Ismail Darbar, no Naushad, no Dilip Kumar. They wouldn’t have reached where they did. It has always been about talent and fate.”
He then took a sharp dig at Rahman, saying, “What are you lacking in life? God has given you everything. Live peacefully. You are extremely talented. You design sound beautifully. You may not make great songs, but you are a very good sound designer.”
Darbar stated that talent and destiny shape careers more than religious identity. He also took a direct swipe at Rahman, suggesting that the Oscar-winning composer has little to complain about given his stature and success. While acknowledging Rahman’s strengths in sound design, Darbar questioned aspects of his music, making the Ismail Darbar and AR Rahman dispute even more pointed.
A history of sharp exchanges
This is not the first time Darbar has criticised Rahman. After Rahman won an Academy Award for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, Darbar publicly questioned the merit of the win. Rahman later responded by stating that Oscars cannot be bought.
Rahman, for his part, has maintained that he is not chasing work and believes projects should come to him organically. He has framed the issue as a broader shift in industry power structures rather than a personal grievance.
The latest exchange has once again placed the spotlight on Bollywood talent vs communal bias, with strong views emerging from both sides.