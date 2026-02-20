AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Row: Supreme Court Orders Update

Supreme Court AR Rahman case: what changed?

As per court submissions, Rahman and the film’s makers have consented to add a specific line in the song credits. The credit will state that the composition is inspired by the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition, first recorded as Shiva Stuti by the late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as the Junior Dagar brothers.