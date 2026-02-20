AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Row: Supreme Court Orders Update

AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera credit issue sees a key development as the composer agrees to acknowledge the Junior Dagar brothers following Supreme Court directions in the ongoing copyright case.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
R Rahman
AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Case Update Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AR Rahman agrees to credit the Junior Dagar brothers.

  • Supreme Court orders credit update within five weeks.

  • Veera Raja Veera copyright dispute continues in court.

AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera credit issue has taken a significant turn, with the composer agreeing before the Supreme Court to formally acknowledge the contribution of the Junior Dagar brothers in the song from Ponniyin Selvan II. The development comes amid an ongoing copyright dispute over the track’s classical inspiration.

The Supreme Court directed that the revised credits be updated across social media platforms and OTT services within five weeks. The acknowledgement is part of the proceedings in a case filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, successor to the Junior Dagar brothers.

Supreme Court AR Rahman case: what changed?

As per court submissions, Rahman and the film’s makers have consented to add a specific line in the song credits. The credit will state that the composition is inspired by the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition, first recorded as Shiva Stuti by the late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as the Junior Dagar brothers.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, informed the bench that the acknowledgement is being made without prejudice to the arguments in the main copyright suit. This means the broader legal battle over alleged infringement will continue independently.

Related Content
Related Content
AR Rahman - Instagram
AR Rahman Faces Setback In Copyright Infringement Suit Filed By Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar Over Veera Raja Veera Song

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The bench also clarified that media reporting on earlier hearings does not influence the outcome of the ongoing proceedings. The petition challenging a Delhi High Court order was disposed of following these submissions.

Veera Raja Veera copyright dispute explained

The dispute centres on claims that Veera Raja Veera incorporates essential elements of Shiva Stuti rooted in the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition. The petitioner argues that the melody, rhythm and musical structure closely mirror the earlier classical work.

Rahman’s legal team has maintained that the song is an original composition and that shared features of a classical tradition cannot be exclusively owned under copyright law.

Veera Raja Veera appears in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel. The film features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Manoj Bajpayee in Ghooskhor Pandat - Netflix India
Ghooskhor Pandat Title Withdrawn After Supreme Court Hearing, Neeraj Pandey Assures Change

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

While the credit update addresses immediate concerns, the larger copyright case remains pending before the court.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final