AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Row: Supreme Court Orders Update

AR Rahman agrees to credit the Junior Dagar brothers.
Supreme Court orders credit update within five weeks.
Veera Raja Veera copyright dispute continues in court.
AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera credit issue has taken a significant turn, with the composer agreeing before the Supreme Court to formally acknowledge the contribution of the Junior Dagar brothers in the song from Ponniyin Selvan II. The development comes amid an ongoing copyright dispute over the track’s classical inspiration.
The Supreme Court directed that the revised credits be updated across social media platforms and OTT services within five weeks. The acknowledgement is part of the proceedings in a case filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, successor to the Junior Dagar brothers.
Supreme Court AR Rahman case: what changed?
As per court submissions, Rahman and the film’s makers have consented to add a specific line in the song credits. The credit will state that the composition is inspired by the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition, first recorded as Shiva Stuti by the late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as the Junior Dagar brothers.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, informed the bench that the acknowledgement is being made without prejudice to the arguments in the main copyright suit. This means the broader legal battle over alleged infringement will continue independently.
The bench also clarified that media reporting on earlier hearings does not influence the outcome of the ongoing proceedings. The petition challenging a Delhi High Court order was disposed of following these submissions.
Veera Raja Veera copyright dispute explained
The dispute centres on claims that Veera Raja Veera incorporates essential elements of Shiva Stuti rooted in the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition. The petitioner argues that the melody, rhythm and musical structure closely mirror the earlier classical work.
Rahman’s legal team has maintained that the song is an original composition and that shared features of a classical tradition cannot be exclusively owned under copyright law.
Veera Raja Veera appears in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel. The film features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, with music composed by AR Rahman.
While the credit update addresses immediate concerns, the larger copyright case remains pending before the court.