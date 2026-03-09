Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Gets Bail In Kochi Sexual Harassment Case

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram has been granted anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case registered in Kochi.

Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Faces Sexual Assault Allegation
Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, best known for directing the film Manjummel Boys, has been granted anticipatory bail by the District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam in connection with a sexual harassment case. The order came after a complaint related to an alleged incident that took place in Kochi in 2022. While granting bail, the court imposed several conditions, including that the director must cooperate with the investigation and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.

The case was registered by the Ernakulam South Police Station on the basis of a statement given by the complainant, an actor who alleged that the filmmaker behaved inappropriately with her at an apartment in Kochi. The police registered the case on February 28 following her complaint.

Authorities have charged the director under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to outraging the modesty of a woman and offences involving sexual harassment.

Court grants anticipatory bail with conditions

During the hearing, the court noted that the alleged incident dates back to 2022 and observed that the complainant approached authorities several years later. The judge also pointed out that no previous criminal record had been cited against the filmmaker.

In its order, the court stated that the nature of the allegations did not require custodial interrogation of the accused. The judge also observed that there had been a significant delay in filing the complaint.

Taking these factors into account, the court concluded that anticipatory bail could be granted while ensuring that the investigation continues. Chidambaram has been directed to cooperate fully with police authorities as the inquiry progresses.

Director denies allegations, files counterclaim

In his bail petition, Chidambaram said that he had first met the complainant during the production of Manjummel Boys, when she was being considered for a role in the film. He maintained that his conduct was professional and alleged that the accusations were part of a campaign aimed at harming his reputation.

According to reports cited by Live Law, the filmmaker also claimed that the complainant had posted a social media reel accusing him of sexual assault. In response, he filed a damages suit in the Bombay High Court. The court reportedly issued an interim order in December 2025 restraining the complainant from publishing defamatory content about him on public platforms.

The bail petition itself was filed on March 3, after which the court heard arguments from both sides before reserving its order.

The anticipatory bail was formally granted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on March 7.

