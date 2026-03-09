Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Gets Bail In Kochi Sexual Harassment Case

Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, best known for directing the film Manjummel Boys, has been granted anticipatory bail by the District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam in connection with a sexual harassment case. The order came after a complaint related to an alleged incident that took place in Kochi in 2022. While granting bail, the court imposed several conditions, including that the director must cooperate with the investigation and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.