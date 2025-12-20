Film Director Kunju Muhammad Granted Anticipatory Bail In Molestation Case

P T Kunju Muhammad is a noted filmmaker and producer and had earlier served as a Left-supported independent MLA in Kerala.
Muhammad is accused of allegedly molesting a woman at a hotel where they were staying to select Malayalam films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha R in Thiruvananthapuram has given anticipatory bail to the film director.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha R on Saturday granted relief to the former MLA after hearing detailed arguments of the public prosecutor and the defence counsel.
The defence counsel said that the allegations against Muhammad were false. The counsel pointed out that the complaint was initially submitted to the chief minister and not to the police.
The public prosecutor vehemently opposed bail, stating that the allegations were of a serious nature. The prosecutor added that the investigation was still underway and that granting anticipatory bail could affect witnesses.
After considering the submissions, the court granted anticipatory bail to Muhammad. The court directed Muhammad to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation within a week, and ordered him to cooperate with the investigation.