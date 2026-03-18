Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

Summary of this article
Prime Video’s most popular TV shows, Ghost War, is returning in the form of a film.
The makers unveiled the teaser alongside the release date.
John Krasinski is joined by Sienna Miller as the new cast member.
Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the teaser for Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which shows John Krasinski returning to the world of espionage. It is called the “most personal and dangerous mission yet.” Sienna Miller has joined Krasinski as the new cast member.
For the unversed, Ghost War is the first movie in the franchise. The TV series, one of Prime Video’s most popular TV shows, ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War teaser
Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film will continue the story of Tom Clancy's iconic CIA analyst Jack Ryan. Krasinski is reprising his role as CIA analyst in the film.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War cast
Apart from Krasinski, several others will reprise their respective roles from the series. Wendell Pierce is returning as James Greer, the deputy director of the CIA and Michael Kelly reprises his role as Mike November, a former CIA station chief turned private security contractor. Betty Gabriel returns as Elizabeth Wright, the CIA director.
Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild round out the cast.
Jack, with Mike November and former CIA boss James Greer, are against an enemy who is aware of their every move. They are backed by new MI6 officer Emma Marlowe and together they are set to dismantle a treacherous web of betrayal and deceit.
Watch the teaser here
The screenplay is written by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin, with a story by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski. The movie is produced by Allyson Seeger, Krasinski and Andrew Form. It is executive-produced by John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse and Clancy.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War release date
The espionage thriller will premiere on Prime Video on May 20, 2026.