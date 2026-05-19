Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Norway Video, Says ‘Nothing To Hide, Nothing To Fear’

Summary of this article
Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi over a video involving a journalist in Norway.
Modi is in Oslo for the India-Nordic Summit as part of a five-nation tour.
Jairam Ramesh also attacked Modi in a post featuring the Dutch Prime Minister.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that he avoided questions from journalists during his visit to Norway, saying the Prime Minister’s conduct reflected poorly on India’s image.
According to PTI, Gandhi shared a video on X showing a journalist in Norway attempting to ask Modi a question as he was seen walking away.
“What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?” Gandhi said on X.
He also wrote, “when there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear”.
PTI reported that Modi reached Oslo earlier in the day as part of his six-day, five-nation tour. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders during the visit.
Later, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised Modi in a post on X. Sharing a photograph of the Prime Minister with Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Ramesh questioned what Modi was discussing with the Dutch leader.
“What bogus gyaan is the self-styled but thoroughly exposed Vishwaguru giving to the Dutch PM who actually called him out?” Ramesh said.
Reported PTI, the remarks from the two Congress leaders came as Modi continued his diplomatic engagements in Europe.
(With inputs from PTI)