Nigeria And U.S. Carry Out New Joint Strikes On Islamic State Targets In Nigeria

Summary of this article
Nigerian forces, supported by the United States, conducted fresh air strikes on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) positions in northeastern Nigeria.
The strikes focused on terrorist camps and logistics hubs in the Lake Chad area, aiming to degrade the operational capacity of ISWAP and Boko Haram factions.
This is part of intensified efforts by Nigeria and its international partners to combat the Islamist insurgency that has plagued the region for over 15 years.
Nigerian military forces, in collaboration with the United States, carried out new joint strikes against Islamic State militants in northeastern Nigeria, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The operation targeted ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) hideouts and training camps, particularly around the Lake Chad basin. U.S. intelligence and surveillance support played a key role in identifying high-value targets, according to defence sources.
The Nigerian Defence Headquarters described the strikes as “successful,” claiming they resulted in significant damage to terrorist infrastructure, including weapons caches and supply lines. While exact casualty figures were not immediately released, such operations typically aim to neutralise key commanders and fighters.
The Lake Chad region, which spans Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, has been a hotspot for ISWAP and Boko Haram activities. The renewed strikes come amid reports of increased militant activity and cross-border attacks in recent months.
Both Nigeria and the U.S. have intensified counter-terrorism cooperation in recent years through training, equipment, and intelligence sharing. The latest action underscores the continued international commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight against insurgency, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.