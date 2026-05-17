PBKS Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Eye Crucial Points In Must-Win Encounter

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from Indian Premier League 2026 Match 61 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, May 17 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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PBKS Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updates
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League 2026 Match 61 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, May 17 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Punjab Kings host the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this key clash, with PBKS currently fourth on the points table with six wins from 12 matches but struggling after five straight defeats, looking to bounce back and push for a top-two finish. Meanwhile, RCB sit at the top with eight wins and four losses from 12 games and will aim to secure two crucial points to strengthen their playoff position. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!

Good afternoon, and welcome to our live blog covering Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, stay tuned for live updates from this high-stakes encounter.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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