CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bat At Chepauk

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first, citing a dry surface. Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms that MS Dhoni is unfit and will not play in what will be the last home game of the season for CSK.
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Points Table After Match 62
This is how the IPL 2026 standings look before tonight's encounter:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|1.065
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Despite playing on home turf, CSK have been handed 44% chance of winning tonight's game with SRH being handed 56% chance by Google. Learn more in our report.
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Chennai
Expect warm and somewhat cloudy weather today at the Chepauk. The temperatures will be around 35°C (95°F) at match time. There is a 25% chance of rain expected. The humidity will be high as always in Chennai in May.
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hi There!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.