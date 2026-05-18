CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bat At Chepauk

IPL 2026, CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings have 12 points from 12 games, while SunRisers Hyderabad have 14 points from 12 matches and must win to strengthen their playoff hopes. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Photo: AP
CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 63rd match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18). It is last chance saloon for the seventh-placed Chennai (12 points from 12 games), who would stand on the verge of elimination if they lose this clash. As for the SunRisers, they are somewhat better placed (third with 14 points from 12 matches), but need to win both their remaining games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the playoffs. Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both PBKS and RR to falter in at least one of their remaining two games. Who will come out trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
LIVE UPDATES

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first, citing a dry surface. Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms that MS Dhoni is unfit and will not play in what will be the last home game of the season for CSK.

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Points Table After Match 62

This is how the IPL 2026 standings look before tonight's encounter:

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
6Rajasthan Royals12660120.027
7Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
8Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
9Mumbai Indians124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants124808-0.701

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP
CSK Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 63

BY Outlook Sports Desk

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Despite playing on home turf, CSK have been handed 44% chance of winning tonight's game with SRH being handed 56% chance by Google. Learn more in our report.

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Chennai

Expect warm and somewhat cloudy weather today at the Chepauk. The temperatures will be around 35°C (95°F) at match time. There is a 25% chance of rain expected. The humidity will be high as always in Chennai in May.

ALSO READ: Will Rain Affect Play?

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hi There!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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