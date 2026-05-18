CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bat At Chepauk

Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Photo: AP

CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 63rd match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18). It is last chance saloon for the seventh-placed Chennai (12 points from 12 games), who would stand on the verge of elimination if they lose this clash. As for the SunRisers, they are somewhat better placed (third with 14 points from 12 matches), but need to win both their remaining games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the playoffs. Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both PBKS and RR to falter in at least one of their remaining two games. Who will come out trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

18 May 2026, 07:03:56 pm IST CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first, citing a dry surface. Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms that MS Dhoni is unfit and will not play in what will be the last home game of the season for CSK.

18 May 2026, 06:48:01 pm IST CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Points Table After Match 62 This is how the IPL 2026 standings look before tonight's encounter: Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 5 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

18 May 2026, 06:15:37 pm IST CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction Despite playing on home turf, CSK have been handed 44% chance of winning tonight's game with SRH being handed 56% chance by Google. Learn more in our report.

18 May 2026, 06:11:09 pm IST CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Chennai Expect warm and somewhat cloudy weather today at the Chepauk. The temperatures will be around 35°C (95°F) at match time. There is a 25% chance of rain expected. The humidity will be high as always in Chennai in May. ALSO READ: Will Rain Affect Play?

18 May 2026, 05:48:09 pm IST CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.