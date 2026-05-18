CSK Vs SRH Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Chennai?

CSK face SRH in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Chepauk as playoff pressure mounts. Here’s match preview, predicted XIs, and prediction

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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK take on SRH in match 63 of IPL 2026

  • SRH have won 8 games as compared to 15 by CSK

  • All eyes will be on CSK camp and whether Dhoni plays tonight's game or not

Chennai will gear up for an all-important clash as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match takes place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, with all eyes on the CSK camp as to whether MS Dhoni takes the field or no.

CSK face SRH in a must-win match for both teams, with the play-off spot on the line. RCB has become the first team to qualify but there are still three spots to fill.

As for CSK, fans will want to see their hero Dhoni potentially take the field for one last time. However, the legendary wicketkeeper will want his team to be full focused as any slip-up could derail their hopes. Mathematically, they would be alive but that will be only other results go their way.

SRH have been blowing hot and cold this IPL 2026. The batting has been their mainstay but will face a greater challenge when CSK bowlers come calling.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

CSK: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Spencer Johnson, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad

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SRH Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win The Match Today?
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Impact player: Mukesh Choudhary

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain

Impact player: Praful Hinge

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Despite playing on home turf, CSK have been handed 44% chance of winning tonight's game with SRH being handed 56% chance by Google.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ayush Mhatre, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Matt Henry

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (captain, wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Smaran Ravichandran, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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