CSK Vs SRH Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Chennai?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki