Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Late Thriller In Kolkata Derby Keeps Torchbearers Top On Goal Difference

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, with the match featuring two late goals. The result kept the Torchbearers top of the Indian Super League 2025-26 points table on goal difference with one round left to play. The cagey contest came to life in the 85th minute when East Bengal's Edmund Lalrindika found the back of the net from Miguel Figueira's through ball. However, the Mariners responded just four minutes later, with Jason Cummings heading in a corner from Dimitrios Petratos. Lalrindika was then sent off deep into stoppage time, and Prabhsukhan Gill made a stunning save to deny Jamie Maclaren late in the contest. The eventual stalemate means that East Bengal enter the final matchday with the ISL title race still under their control.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
1/11
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
ISL 2025-26 Round 12
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Indian Super League 2026
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Indian Super League football
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Kolkata Derby 2026 match action
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata Derby
East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Mohun Bagan on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
ISL Round 12 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Mohun Bagan on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Best photos of Kolkata Derby 2026
Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against East Bengal on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Indian Super League football match
Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against East Bengal on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories