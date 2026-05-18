Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Late Thriller In Kolkata Derby Keeps Torchbearers Top On Goal Difference

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF

1/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





2/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





3/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





4/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





5/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





6/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





7/11 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





8/11 East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Mohun Bagan on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





9/11 East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Mohun Bagan on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





10/11 Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against East Bengal on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





11/11 Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against East Bengal on May 17, 2026 | Photo: AIFF





