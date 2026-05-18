Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Late Thriller In Kolkata Derby Keeps Torchbearers Top On Goal Difference
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, with the match featuring two late goals. The result kept the Torchbearers top of the Indian Super League 2025-26 points table on goal difference with one round left to play. The cagey contest came to life in the 85th minute when East Bengal's Edmund Lalrindika found the back of the net from Miguel Figueira's through ball. However, the Mariners responded just four minutes later, with Jason Cummings heading in a corner from Dimitrios Petratos. Lalrindika was then sent off deep into stoppage time, and Prabhsukhan Gill made a stunning save to deny Jamie Maclaren late in the contest. The eventual stalemate means that East Bengal enter the final matchday with the ISL title race still under their control.
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