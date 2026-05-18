Everton 1-3 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Black Cats Roar Back With Second-Half Turnaround
Sunderland came from a goal down to stun Everton 3-1 in an English Premier League 2025-26 fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. After a tight start to the match, the Toffees took the lead just before half-time courtesy of Merlin Rohl's opener, but their advantage unravelled after half-time. The Black Cats equalised before the hour mark after Brian Brobbey finished Enzo Le Fee's pass, and the Frenchman himself struck in the 81st minute. Wilson Isidor capitalised on a lapse of concentration in the Everton defence to score in stoppage time, sealing a victory that keeps Sunderland's European hopes alive.
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