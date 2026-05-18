Everton 1-3 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Black Cats Roar Back With Second-Half Turnaround

Sunderland came from a goal down to stun Everton 3-1 in an English Premier League 2025-26 fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. After a tight start to the match, the Toffees took the lead just before half-time courtesy of Merlin Rohl's opener, but their advantage unravelled after half-time. The Black Cats equalised before the hour mark after Brian Brobbey finished Enzo Le Fee's pass, and the Frenchman himself struck in the 81st minute. Wilson Isidor capitalised on a lapse of concentration in the Everton defence to score in stoppage time, sealing a victory that keeps Sunderland's European hopes alive.

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EPL: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Wilson Isidor celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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EPL: Sunderland vs Everton
Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee, right, scores their side's second goal of the game of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Sunderland vs Everton
Everton's Merlin Rohl celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Everton vs Sunderland
Everton's Tim Iroegbunam, below, fouls Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Sunderland vs Everton
Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele, left, and Everton's Merlin Rohl in action during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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