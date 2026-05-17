DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Returns To Action With His Fastest League Fifty

Riyan Parag had missed Rajasthan Royals' previous game against Gujarat Titans owing to a pulled hamstring, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had lead the side in his stead. A lengthy 16-day gap after Parag's last outing meant the RR skipper could recover in time for Sunday's clash

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DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Returns To Action With His Fastest League Fifty
Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals won toss and elected to field

  • Rajasthan Royals posted 193-run total in first innings

  • Riyan Parag hit 23-ball fifty to make strong return from hamstring injury

Riyan Parag returned to action in style, smashing a 23-ball fifty for the Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in match 62 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (May 17).

ALSO READ: DC Vs RR Live Score

Parag had missed the Royals' previous game against Gujarat Titans owing to a pulled hamstring, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had lead the side in his stead. A lengthy 16-day gap after Parag's last outing (against the Capitals in Jaipur on May 1) meant the RR skipper could recover in time for Sunday's clash and he made himself counted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 24-year-old hit his fastest half-century in the IPL, cracking three fours and five sixes along the way. After a lacklustre start to the 2026 season, Parag has turned things around with back-to-back fifties.

He had scored just 117 runs in his first nine games at an average of 14.6 and strike rate of 124.5. The right-hander has since amassed 141 runs off 76 balls at a strike rate of 185.5, including a 50-ball 90 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Parag's knock, combined with Dhruv Jurel's 53 and another quickfire innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46 off 21) put RR in a strong position before Mitchell Starc’s incisive four-wicket burst limited them to a 193-run total. The visitors managed just 33 runs and lost six wickets in the last six overs to lose the plot.

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Rajasthan next host Lucknow Super Giants on May 19 before visiting Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24. Delhi, meanwhile, take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing at the Eden Gardens on May 24.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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