RR Vs DC, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 43 – Check Result

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs with batting partner Ashutosh Sharm celebrate after wining against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Jaipur, India, Friday, May, 1, 2026. AP Photo

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs with batting partner Ashutosh Sharm celebrate after wining against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Jaipur, India, Friday, May, 1, 2026. AP Photo