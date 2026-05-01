RR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals meet Delhi Capitals in match 43 of IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XI for both teams below
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns in Match 43 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, with both teams coming in on contrasting runs of form.
RR have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, winning six of their nine matches and recently pulling off a stunning 223-run chase against Punjab Kings, a result that underlined their batting depth and momentum.
Meanwhile, DC are struggling to stay afloat, with just three wins in eight games and a worrying three-match losing streak, including a crushing defeat where they were bowled out for 75 by RCB. Historically, the rivalry has been evenly poised with 15 wins each in 30 meetings, adding further intrigue to this mid-season clash.
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Who won the toss in RR Vs DC IPL 2026 match?
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.