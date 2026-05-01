RR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about game 43 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals: match report, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitutes and more

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RR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals meet Delhi Capitals in match 43 of IPL 2026

  • Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI for both teams below

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns in Match 43 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, with both teams coming in on contrasting runs of form.

RR have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, winning six of their nine matches and recently pulling off a stunning 223-run chase against Punjab Kings, a result that underlined their batting depth and momentum.

Meanwhile, DC are struggling to stay afloat, with just three wins in eight games and a worrying three-match losing streak, including a crushing defeat where they were bowled out for 75 by RCB. Historically, the rivalry has been evenly poised with 15 wins each in 30 meetings, adding further intrigue to this mid-season clash.

Also Check: RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Q

Who won the toss in RR Vs DC IPL 2026 match?

A

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.

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